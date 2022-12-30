Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONG) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,700 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the November 30th total of 458,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.72. 215,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,767. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.30. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $79.59.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund
