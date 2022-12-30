Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONG) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,700 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the November 30th total of 458,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.72. 215,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,767. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.30. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $79.59.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 23.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 19,421 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 2,030.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 40,652 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 9.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 10.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period.

