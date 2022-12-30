Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 69.2% from the November 30th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,456,000. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 7,283.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 111,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,843,000 after acquiring an additional 109,985 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 1,878.1% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 53,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,856,000 after purchasing an additional 50,541 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,252,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 430.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,415,000 after acquiring an additional 42,388 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTHR opened at $171.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.15 and a 200-day moving average of $175.17. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund has a 52-week low of $157.03 and a 52-week high of $218.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.791 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

