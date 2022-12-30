Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Decreased by Sage Financial Management Group Inc.

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,331 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 8.3% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $226,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 129,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,723,000 after buying an additional 14,795 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 27,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 84.5% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $82,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.26. The company had a trading volume of 14,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,133,334. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.79. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $80.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

