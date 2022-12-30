Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 5,434 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 337,907 shares.The stock last traded at $198.85 and had previously closed at $200.71.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.11 and its 200-day moving average is $208.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,090.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

