Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 281.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of VBR opened at $159.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.22. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $183.79.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

