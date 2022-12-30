Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Lutz Financial Services LLC’s Largest Position

Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,741 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 10.0% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $72,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,984,063 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,423 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,295,000 after acquiring an additional 472,098 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,084,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,630,000 after acquiring an additional 212,555 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410,694 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $349.72 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $358.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.12.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

