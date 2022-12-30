Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,600 shares, a growth of 91.9% from the November 30th total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTC traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $74.61. The company had a trading volume of 102,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,851. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.09 and a 12-month high of $90.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.51.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $158,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $247,000.

