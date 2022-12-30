Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,600 shares, a growth of 91.9% from the November 30th total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VTC traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $74.61. The company had a trading volume of 102,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,851. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.09 and a 12-month high of $90.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.51.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF
