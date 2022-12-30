Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $19,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,186.6% during the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 40,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 37,284 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 15,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $139.99. The stock had a trading volume of 34,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,498. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.96. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

