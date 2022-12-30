Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the November 30th total of 987,600 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vascular Biogenics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.17.

Institutional Trading of Vascular Biogenics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBLT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter worth $64,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the second quarter worth $225,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 62.0% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 293,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 112,148 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Stock Performance

About Vascular Biogenics

Shares of NASDAQ:VBLT traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.12. 4,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,691. Vascular Biogenics has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.45.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

