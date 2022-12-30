VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in December

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of VACNY stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $27.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.39. VAT Group has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $52.37.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut VAT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

