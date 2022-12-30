VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,700 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the November 30th total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 967.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VTTGF traded up $5.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $274.41. 11 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $262.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.51. VAT Group has a twelve month low of $191.70 and a twelve month high of $399.16.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

