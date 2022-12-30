VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,700 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the November 30th total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 967.0 days.
VAT Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:VTTGF traded up $5.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $274.41. 11 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $262.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.51. VAT Group has a twelve month low of $191.70 and a twelve month high of $399.16.
About VAT Group
