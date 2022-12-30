Velas (VLX) Price Hits $0.0219 on Top Exchanges

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0219 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $52.52 million and $991,002.65 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00065718 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00056438 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00024582 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007721 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003629 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,395,071,682 coins and its circulating supply is 2,395,071,681 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.