Venus USDC (vUSDC) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Venus USDC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Venus USDC has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Venus USDC has a total market capitalization of $103.92 million and approximately $15.29 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Venus USDC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $889.80 or 0.05382822 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.39 or 0.00462120 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,888.21 or 0.29570971 BTC.

Venus USDC Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02177713 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $5,812,691.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus USDC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venus USDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus USDC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.