Verasity 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.04 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $22.63 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006023 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001032 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00010683 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.