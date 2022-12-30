Verasity Market Capitalization Hits $23.17 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $23.17 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006001 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001017 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00010597 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.