Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) General Counsel Sells $645,600.00 in Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) General Counsel Claire Poll sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $645,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 774,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,748.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

VRNA opened at $24.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.16. Verona Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 0.55.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. Equities analysts predict that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on VRNA. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Verona Pharma from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Verona Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Verona Pharma from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

