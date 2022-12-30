Vertcoin Price Reaches $0.14 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 29th. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000870 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $9.50 million and $31,521.89 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,604.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.82 or 0.00402441 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00021112 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.37 or 0.00875488 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00094001 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.78 or 0.00588875 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005998 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00253203 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,778,222 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

