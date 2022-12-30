Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.70.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. Wolfe Research raised Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen raised Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.75 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Vertiv from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen raised Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.75 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, Director Joseph J. Deangelo acquired 71,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,684.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

Vertiv Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 4.9% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 34,474,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,083 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,812,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,619,000 after acquiring an additional 157,038 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 74.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,199,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208,427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 32.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693,256 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 26.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,474,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

VRT opened at $13.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $25.35.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 1.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is -16.66%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

