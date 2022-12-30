VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 168.9% from the November 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 284.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 23,076 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 53.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 14,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,000.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of CID stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $29.51. The stock had a trading volume of 306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $34.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day moving average is $28.07.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.191 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This is a boost from VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%.

