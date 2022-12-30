VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Price Down 11.9% Over Last 7 Days

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $29.02 million and approximately $664,872.98 worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One VIDT Datalink token can now be bought for $0.0377 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VIDT Datalink Token Profile

VIDT Datalink’s launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,011,370 tokens. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @vidt_datalink and its Facebook page is accessible here. VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@vidtdatalink. VIDT Datalink’s official website is www.vidt-datalink.com.

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDT Datalink is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. VIDT Datalink claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation.VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network.”

