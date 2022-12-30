Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Short Interest Down 22.6% in December

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the November 30th total of 131,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy Smokoff sold 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $123,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,332 shares in the company, valued at $700,252.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viemed Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Viemed Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Viemed Healthcare stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $7.57. 816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.07 million, a PE ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 1.55. Viemed Healthcare has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $8.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $35.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.30 million. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viemed Healthcare will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

