Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Short Interest Down 22.6% in December

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the November 30th total of 131,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
In other news, Director Timothy Smokoff sold 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $123,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,332 shares in the company, valued at $700,252.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.04% of the company’s stock.
Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $35.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.30 million. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viemed Healthcare will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.
