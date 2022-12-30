Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.81.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VFF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Village Farms International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFF. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 20.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,845,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,648,000 after acquiring an additional 821,590 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Village Farms International in the 1st quarter valued at $6,237,000. Merlin Capital LLC increased its stake in Village Farms International by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 683,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 77,478 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Village Farms International in the 1st quarter valued at $3,543,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Village Farms International by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 290,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 120,654 shares during the last quarter. 14.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Village Farms International Stock Up 5.6 %

VFF stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Village Farms International has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $7.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.35. The firm has a market cap of $119.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.75.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $71.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.11 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Village Farms International will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

