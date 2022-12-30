Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Shares Gap Up to $8.78

Shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.78, but opened at $8.99. Vinci Partners Investments shares last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 2,379 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Vinci Partners Investments Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.30 and a quick ratio of 10.30. The firm has a market cap of $500.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of -0.31.

Vinci Partners Investments Increases Dividend

Vinci Partners Investments ( NASDAQ:VINP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 52.79% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.22 million. Equities research analysts predict that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Vinci Partners Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. Vinci Partners Investments’s payout ratio is presently 109.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $819,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $456,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. 19.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors.

Further Reading

