Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Gap Down to $13.76

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.76, but opened at $13.18. Vipshop shares last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 50,326 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VIPS. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.80 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $10.10 to $11.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Vipshop from $10.90 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.66.

Vipshop Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vipshop

About Vipshop

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIPS. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 136.5% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 263,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 152,189 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Vipshop by 13.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Vipshop by 30.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 821,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after purchasing an additional 191,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the first quarter valued at $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

