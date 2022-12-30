Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Gap Down to $13.76

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.76, but opened at $13.18. Vipshop shares last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 50,326 shares.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on VIPS. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.80 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $10.10 to $11.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Vipshop from $10.90 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.66.
Vipshop Stock Down 2.0 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.60.
Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.
