Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Short Interest Update

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,400 shares, an increase of 100.9% from the November 30th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRPX traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.66. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,873. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRPX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Virpax Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Virpax Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 370,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 28,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

About Virpax Pharmaceuticals

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug treatment for chronic osteoarthritis of the knee; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

