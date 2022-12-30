Visa (NYSE:V) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $248.69.

Visa Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE V opened at $208.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.91. The company has a market capitalization of $391.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.85.

Visa Cuts Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Research analysts forecast that Visa will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.9% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 82,339 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,212,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Visa by 14.4% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.2% during the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Visa by 12.1% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,774,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $546,298,000 after buying an additional 298,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

