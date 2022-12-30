Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.20

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.20 and last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 385889 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.61.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VWAGY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group cut Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America upgraded Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.40.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.37.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $1.3469 dividend. This is a positive change from Volkswagen’s previous dividend of $0.55. This represents a yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Volkswagen’s payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

