Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.65.

VRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vroom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vroom from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Vroom from $1.30 to $1.10 in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ VRM opened at $1.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Vroom has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The company has a market cap of $137.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.65.

Vroom ( NASDAQ:VRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.05). Vroom had a negative return on equity of 67.54% and a negative net margin of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $340.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.27 million. Analysts forecast that Vroom will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Vroom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Vroom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 32.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

