Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Short Interest Down 25.9% in December

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the November 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.0 days.

Wajax Price Performance

WJXFF stock remained flat at $13.97 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.18. Wajax has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $19.02.

Get Wajax alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WJXFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Wajax from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Wajax from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Wajax Company Profile

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.