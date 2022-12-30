Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,828 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Tacita Capital Inc grew its stake in Walmart by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in Walmart by 60.6% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at $208,711,617.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $191,310,506.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 280,771,762 shares in the company, valued at $41,691,798,939.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT stock opened at $142.15 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $383.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.36.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.58.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

