Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) Short Interest Down 26.4% in December

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,440,000 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the November 30th total of 6,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 949,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Weber Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WEBR remained flat at $8.05 during midday trading on Friday. 331,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,800. Weber has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average of $7.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of -0.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on WEBR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Weber from $6.25 to $8.05 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Weber from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.75 to $8.05 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Weber to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Institutional Trading of Weber

Weber Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in Weber in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Weber in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Weber in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Weber by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, and pellet and electric grills; and accessories, consumables, and services.

