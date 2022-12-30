WeBuy 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.94 Million (WE)

WeBuy (WE) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 30th. One WeBuy token can now be purchased for $11.52 or 0.00069375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WeBuy has a total market capitalization of $504.00 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WeBuy has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WeBuy alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.58 or 0.00461083 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000193 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 43.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.59 or 0.02983865 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,900.35 or 0.29504073 BTC.

About WeBuy

WeBuy was first traded on February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,750,000 tokens. WeBuy’s official website is webuynft.xyz. WeBuy’s official message board is medium.com/@webuynft. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @webuyofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WeBuy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeBuy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeBuy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeBuy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WeBuy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WeBuy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.