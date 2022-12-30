Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Willis Towers Watson Public (WTW)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ: WTW):

12/29/2022 – Willis Towers Watson Public had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $250.00 to $280.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2022 – Willis Towers Watson Public had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $288.00 to $302.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/14/2022 – Willis Towers Watson Public is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2022 – Willis Towers Watson Public was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating.

12/5/2022 – Willis Towers Watson Public had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $250.00 to $285.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/22/2022 – Willis Towers Watson Public had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $242.00 to $240.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ WTW traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $244.58. 221,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,730. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $187.89 and a 52-week high of $252.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.67.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 14.32%.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total transaction of $436,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,133.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,940. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

