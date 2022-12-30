Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Position Decreased by Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at $352,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 49.4% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 23,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,060,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,825,000 after acquiring an additional 148,694 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,809,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Welltower from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.69.

Welltower stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.89. 1,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,166,251. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $99.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 530.45%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

