Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Short Interest Up 28.3% in December

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,430,000 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the November 30th total of 9,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Welltower from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Welltower from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.69.
Welltower Stock Performance
NYSE:WELL traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,251. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.24. The stock has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.11, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.01. Welltower has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.
Welltower Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Welltower (WELL)
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.