Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Short Interest Up 28.3% in December

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,430,000 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the November 30th total of 9,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Welltower from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Welltower from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.69.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE:WELL traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,251. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.24. The stock has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.11, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.01. Welltower has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 530.45%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.