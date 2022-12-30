Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,344,700 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the November 30th total of 3,168,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 410,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Wesdome Gold Mines Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.56. 159,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,513. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDOFF has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

