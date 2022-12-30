WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Capitalization Reaches $48.97 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0533 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $48.97 million and approximately $702,459.30 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.11 or 0.00410960 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00030568 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00021211 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006087 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000850 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00018061 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000235 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 969,930,070 coins and its circulating supply is 919,462,303 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

