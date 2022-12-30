Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 22,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Unconventional Investor LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Unconventional Investor LLC now owns 200,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,976,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,476,000. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $191.68 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.34 and its 200-day moving average is $195.31.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

