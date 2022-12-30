WINkLink (WIN) 1-Day Volume Hits $14.51 Million

WINkLink (WIN) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. During the last week, WINkLink has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. WINkLink has a total market capitalization of $74.19 million and approximately $14.51 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINkLink token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. The official message board for WINkLink is winklink-oracle.medium.com. The official website for WINkLink is winklink.org.

Buying and Selling WINkLink

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00007448 USD and is down -4.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $24,272,063.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINkLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

