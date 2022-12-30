Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Stake Lowered by Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV trimmed its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Wix.com comprises 2.1% of Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV owned 0.44% of Wix.com worth $19,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Wix.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Wix.com by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 681 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Wix.com by 10,890.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wix.com by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Wix.com by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Wix.com to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Wix.com from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.25.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $75.71 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $53.12 and a twelve month high of $163.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.52.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.15. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 333.40% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. The firm had revenue of $345.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.35 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

