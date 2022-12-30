Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Short Interest Down 23.2% in December

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the November 30th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Worldline Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Worldline stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.59. 54,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,896. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.94. Worldline has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $29.87.

Get Worldline alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WRDLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Worldline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Worldline from €49.00 ($52.13) to €48.00 ($51.06) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of Worldline in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a €63.00 ($67.02) price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

About Worldline

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.