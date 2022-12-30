Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Short Interest Down 23.2% in December

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the November 30th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Worldline Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Worldline stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.59. 54,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,896. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.94. Worldline has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $29.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WRDLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Worldline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Worldline from €49.00 ($52.13) to €48.00 ($51.06) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of Worldline in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a €63.00 ($67.02) price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

About Worldline

(Get Rating)

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

Featured Stories

