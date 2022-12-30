WP Advisors LLC Acquires 1,232 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 119.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 107,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 58,582 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 541,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,294,000 after acquiring an additional 135,652 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Altria Group by 376.9% during the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 38,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 30,790 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 243,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,746,000 after buying an additional 13,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MO. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.59. 55,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,677,571. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.42. The stock has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 146.30%.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

