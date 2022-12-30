WP Advisors LLC Acquires 3,386 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 3.2% of WP Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $7,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.88. The company had a trading volume of 58,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,436,306. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average of $25.14. The firm has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.90%.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,652.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $87,928.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,337,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,316,999.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,652.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 39,800 shares of company stock valued at $955,819. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

