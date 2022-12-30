WP Advisors LLC Acquires 843 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 1.5% of WP Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Up 0.1 %

PYPL stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.62. 117,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,090,930. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $80.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $196.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.47.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.