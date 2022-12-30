WP Advisors LLC Sells 2,067 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

WP Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,621 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners accounts for about 2.9% of WP Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $6,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,697,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,343,000 after buying an additional 246,037 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 36.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 9,820 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 17.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 14.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.82. 2,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,968. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.94. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.26.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.97 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 55.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $1.0475 dividend. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 80.89%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMP. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

In related news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $154,519.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,825.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

