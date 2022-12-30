WP Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

WP Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $85.05. 35,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,525,378. The company has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $191.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.36. Airbnb had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.79.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $263,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 238,481 shares in the company, valued at $25,157,360.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $423,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 210,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,828,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $263,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 238,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,157,360.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 818,272 shares of company stock worth $84,822,460 over the last three months. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

