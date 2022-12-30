WP Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

WP Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,602 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock traded down $1.79 on Friday, hitting $211.91. 16,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,991. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $325.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.25.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

