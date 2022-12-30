Wrapped Velas Price Tops $0.0221 on Exchanges (WVLX)

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Wrapped Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Velas has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. Wrapped Velas has a market capitalization of $50.36 million and approximately $5,001.03 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Wrapped Velas

Wrapped Velas’ genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The official website for Wrapped Velas is velas.com.

Wrapped Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.02209116 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $2,471.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

