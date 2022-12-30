Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Gap Down to $1.37

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.37, but opened at $1.30. Yatsen shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 438 shares trading hands.

Yatsen Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23.

Get Yatsen alerts:

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 22.68% and a negative net margin of 29.37%. The company had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yatsen

Yatsen Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yatsen by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,347,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 33,334 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Yatsen by 204.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 54,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Yatsen by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.