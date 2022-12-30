Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Gap Down to $1.37

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.37, but opened at $1.30. Yatsen shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 438 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23.
Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 22.68% and a negative net margin of 29.37%. The company had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.
