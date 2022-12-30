yearn.finance (YFI) Market Capitalization Achieves $185.89 Million

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One yearn.finance token can currently be bought for about $5,073.66 or 0.30687341 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. yearn.finance has a market cap of $185.89 million and $16.38 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002429 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $855.42 or 0.05169257 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.21 or 0.00460516 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,876.47 or 0.29468336 BTC.
yearn.finance Token Profile
yearn.finance was first traded on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,638 tokens. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn.
Buying and Selling yearn.finance
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for yearn.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yearn.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.